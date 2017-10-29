Take A Peek At This Week's PS4 Launches

This week on PS4 will see the multiplatform launch of Call of Duty: WWII and the returns of Bubsy and .Hack//G.U. Halloween is the biggest day for launches this week, but there are definitely a few titles worth watching out for sprinkled throughout the coming seven days.

Topping off the week on Tuesday is the launch of Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back. This fuzzy bobcat will make his return after 20 years on PC and PS4. You can also look forward to Spintires: MudRunner and 8-Bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I on PS4. On the same day, Pox Nora's PS Vita port will arrive digitally, as will Rabi-Ribi on PS Vita and PS4.

On Wednesday, November 1, the sequel to beloved puzzle game Sokoban, Sokoban Next, will launch on PSVita. It's currently already available on iOS and Android.

Friday, November 3 is another big day with the launch of Call of Duty: WWII on PS4. We'll also see the return of .Hack//G.U. after 10 long years with its HD remaster .Hack//G.U. Last Recode. But for those who prefer to stick to the lighter side of gaming, the ever whimsical Steven Universe: Save the Light will launch as well.