Tactics Ogre Reborn Will Brings PSP Classic To Modern Consoles This November According To Listing

Another classic RPG may be getting a remake soon, as a listing for Tactics Ogre Reborn has appeared on the backend of the PlayStation Network with a November 11 launch date.

The game's listing--spotted by PSDeals.net--includes multiple apparent pieces of information about the remake, which will bring the 2011 PSP port Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together to PS4 and PS5. According to the listing, the game will feature updated visuals, audio, and even a few gameplay tweaks.

One of the many magic attacks players can use in Tactics Ogre.

Most notably among the gameplay changes is an updated class system, which shifts from class-based management to a unit-by-unit format, which will allow for "endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic." Other changes apparently coming include an auto-save feature, a quicker battle system, and "a complete overhaul of the controls and UI."

Tactics Ogre is an isometric strategy RPG in which players control squads of multiple warriors on a grid-based battlefield. The game features a branching story dependent on player choice, as well as 60 playable different job classes to find throughout the adventure.

Tactics Ogre was first released for the Super Nintendo in 1995 before being ported to the Sega Saturn and PlayStation in 1996 and 1997 respectively. The PSP remaster, Let Us Cling Together, launched in February 2011.