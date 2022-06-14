Tactics Ogre: Reborn Leaks On PSN Store

The turn-based strategy RPG Tactics Ogre appears primed for a comeback. The PlayStation Store briefly updated with a listing, which has since been pulled, for Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

The listing (via Wario64) does not list a release date, but does list DualShock 4 support and Game Help support functions. That suggests a PS4 and PS5 release. The listing also shows some key art and a cover art with the title, in a classic painterly style. This makes the second time in only a week that the PlayStation Store has seemingly leaked an unannounced project, after a remake of The Last of Us leaked just ahead of Summer Game Fest Live.

Tactics Ogre is the cousin to Final Fantasy Tactics, which took many of the same gameplay systems and added Final Fantasy elements like chocobos and summons. The series has been dormant since 2011 remake of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together on the PSP.

Square Enix revived a classic franchise with Actraiser Renaissance last year, and rumors have suggested a remake or remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics is on the way. Meanwhile, the company produced a new, original grid-based tactics game this year called Triangle Strategy. It has also announced another tactical RPG called The DioField Chronicle.

Square Enix has an event coming tomorrow, January 15, but that one is focused specifically on Final Fantasy 7. That makes it an unlikely home for any Tactics Ogre announcement. Check out our Not-E3 events schedule to keep up with all of the happenings this month.