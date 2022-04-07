Tactics Ogre Could Be Making A Comeback

The Tactics Ogre series may see the light of day once again, as Square Enix filed a trademark in Japan for Tactics Ogre: Reborn on March 31.

A trademark by itself doesn't necessarily mean anything, as companies file them all the time in order to retain rights to certain intellectual properties. However, Tactics Ogre was referenced in the big Nvidia games leak back in September. Since then, a number of titles from that leak have been confirmed such as God of War for PC, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, and the recently launched Chrono Cross remaster with the new Radical Dreamers content.

Square Enix hasn't officially announced any sort of plans to revisit the Tactic Ogre series. The last game in the franchise was the Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together remake for PlayStation Portable back in 2010. If another Tactics Ogre entry does end up happening, it's also unclear whether it would be a completely new title or a remaster of a previous one. Although, the "Reborn" moniker could suggest the latter is more likely.

A few of Square Enix's older franchises have been revisited recently, including the aforementioned Chrono Cross remaster, the Live A Live remake, and a new Valkyrie game called Valkyrie Elysium. So hopefully, Tactics Ogre will receive the same treatment soon.