Best Steam Deals PS Plus January Rumor Games With Gold January Halo Infinite Skull Locations PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Login / Sign Up

Tactical Shooter Ready Or Not Loses Publisher After Dev Promises School Shooting Mission

When asked on Reddit if Ready or Not would include a mission involving a school shooting, one developer responded with, "You better believe it's gonna."

By on

Comments

Tactical shooter Ready or Not, which sees players commanding a S.W.A.T. team to defuse hostile situations and rescue hostages, will no longer be published by Team17.

While no specific reason was given by the publisher, many are pointing to the fact that a Ready or Not developer from Void Interactive recently made a (since-removed) comment on Reddit to say, "You better believe it's gonna," when asked if the game would receive a mission set during a school shooting. While there isn't currently a mission set in a school in the game, Ready or Not's cinematic reveal trailer does include a brief glimpse at what looks to be a school setting.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo vs. Call of Duty vs. Battlefield … Who Won?
  2. The Best PC-Exclusive Games of 2021
  3. PS Plus Games For January LEAKED? | GameSpot News
  4. Diablo 4 Brand New Gameplay, Combat Improvements, Lighting, Buff Effects and More (Quarterly Update)
  5. Best Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games of 2021
  6. Own GTA: Trilogy? Get A Free Game Today! | GameSpot News
  7. A Completely Normal Mario Party Superstars Trailer
  8. Halo Infinite | Winter Contingency - Now Live
  9. Disco Elysium The Final Cut - Physical Edition Coming To Switch
  10. Best Xbox Exclusive Games of 2021
  11. 19 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  12. Why Cyberpunk 2077 Has No Police Chases | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ready Or Not - Reveal Trailer

Team17 has not elaborated on the reason for ending the partnership, telling Kotaku in a statement that the agreement to no longer publish the game was mutual, that it wishes Void Interactive the best, and that it has no further comment at the moment.

Void Interactive's statement also doesn't mention a reason for the breakup, only stating that the decision was mutual.

"Void Interactive and Team17 have mutually agreed that Team17 will no longer publish Ready or Not," a tweet from Void Interactive reads. " We are confident that this is the right path for the future of Ready or Not, and we thank Team17 for their partnership and wish them great success with their spectrum of games."

In a follow-up tweet, Void Interactive stated that it is still dedicated to supporting Ready or Not and will be taking into account player feedback as it looks to roll out frequent updates to the game in the coming weeks and months. The developer also promised improvements to AI behaviors, adding more voiceovers, mod support, and new levels. It's currently unclear if those new levels would include a school shooting mission. Ready or Not recently entered Early Access on Steam and currently has "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Ready or Not
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)