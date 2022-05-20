Syphon Filter On New PlayStation Plus Will Have Trophies

Syphon Filter will feature Trophy support when it launches as part of the revamped PlayStation Plus service, developer Bend Studio has revealed.

"Agency intel reports that Syphon Filter will include Trophies when it arrives on the all-new PlayStation Plus," Bend Studio tweeted, with a quick glimpse of the "Explosive Start" trophy highlighted in the message. It's unclear if every classic game in the new PlayStation Plus will feature Trophy support, especially with third-party titles such as Tekken 2 and Mr. Driller.

Incoming From Bend Studio:

A select number of PlayStation One games will be available in the premium tier of the overhauled PS Plus service when it launches on June 13. So far the list is small and incomplete, but it does include a few great titles such as Ape Escape and Hot Shots Golf, alongside remasters of games like Jak 2 and Jak 3, as well as Rogue Galaxy.

An added perk of the upcoming emulation-based support for older games that Sony is adding is that if you own those games digitally, you can play them on PS4 and PS5 without paying the Plus subscription fee. So far the available games are:

Classic Games Catalog

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Syphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Third Party Partners

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

Classic Games Catalog - Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

Third Party Partners

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Lego Harry Potter Collection

For more information on how PlayStation Plus is changing next month, check out our PS Plus guide. You can also learn about Ubisoft+ support for the revamped PS Plus.