Syphon Filter On New PlayStation Plus Will Have Trophies
A classic game gets a modern upgrade when it arrives on PS5 and PS4 next month.
Syphon Filter will feature Trophy support when it launches as part of the revamped PlayStation Plus service, developer Bend Studio has revealed.
"Agency intel reports that Syphon Filter will include Trophies when it arrives on the all-new PlayStation Plus," Bend Studio tweeted, with a quick glimpse of the "Explosive Start" trophy highlighted in the message. It's unclear if every classic game in the new PlayStation Plus will feature Trophy support, especially with third-party titles such as Tekken 2 and Mr. Driller.
A select number of PlayStation One games will be available in the premium tier of the overhauled PS Plus service when it launches on June 13. So far the list is small and incomplete, but it does include a few great titles such as Ape Escape and Hot Shots Golf, alongside remasters of games like Jak 2 and Jak 3, as well as Rogue Galaxy.
An added perk of the upcoming emulation-based support for older games that Sony is adding is that if you own those games digitally, you can play them on PS4 and PS5 without paying the Plus subscription fee. So far the available games are:
Classic Games Catalog
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Syphon Filter
- Super Stardust Portable
Third Party Partners
- Mr. Driller
- Tekken 2
- Worms World Party
- Worms Armageddon
Classic Games Catalog - Remasters
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
Third Party Partners
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
For more information on how PlayStation Plus is changing next month, check out our PS Plus guide. You can also learn about Ubisoft+ support for the revamped PS Plus.
