Syphon Filter 3 And Ghost Trick Have Been Rated in Korea

Two games have been recently rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The two games are Syphon Filter 3 and Ghost Trick, the former of which suggest that it could be coming to the PlayStation Plus catalogue in the future.

Spotted by Gematsu, Syphon Filter 3 was rated for PS4 and PS5. Syphon Filter 1 and Syphon Filter 2 are already included in the Classics section of the PlayStation Plus subscription service, so it wouldn't be surprising if the third game would be too. Back in April, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror and Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow were rated in Korea as well.

Ghost Trick was also rated in Korea and the publisher is listed as Gamepia, which handles game releases in the country on behalf of Capcom. It seems like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective could be remastered for modern consoles, as its listing suggests a PC release.

Syphon Filter 3 was launched in 2001 for the original PlayStation. Developer Sony Bend is now working on a new IP that includes multiplayer and builds on the open-world systems found in the studio's last project, Days Gone.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective was released in 2010 for Nintendo DS in Japan and in 2011 in North America and Europe. The game received an iOS port in Japan back in 2010, followed by a worldwide App Store release in 2012.