Sylvester Stallone Announces Creed 2's New Director, And It's Not Surprising

Sylvester Stallone has been teasing fans about the sequel to the hit Rocky spin-off Creed for a few months with casting news and a potential production start date. The star has now revealed who will direct Creed 2--Stallone himself.

The action icon took to Instagram to announce the news. This confirms that Creed director and co-writer Ryan Coogler won't be involved with the sequel, as Stallone has already stated that he has written the movie's script. Check the post out below:

Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year ... One more Round ! #creed2 #mgm #fighting #workout #exercise #boxing A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

While Stallone only acted in Creed, he had written every other Rocky movie until then, and directed four of the films. The movie will see Michael B. Jordan return to the title role, with Stallone expected to play Rocky once more.

In July, Stallone also suggested that fellow action star Dolph Lundgren will reprise his role as Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago, last seen in 1985's Rocky IV. At that time Stallone posted a series vintage shots of Lundgren from the set of Rocky IV, each one tagged with 'CREED 2.' Lundgren himself largely confirmed this news when he posted a training video, with the caption, "Getting ready for something big! #creed 2."

Stallone won a Golden Globe for his performance as the aging Rocky Balboa in Creed, as well as receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The movie made $173.6 million at the worldwide box office.

In related news, Coogler's Marvel movie Black Panther hits theaters in February. Chadwick Boseman plays the title character, with Jordan in a supporting role. For a look at that, check out the latest Black Panther trailer.