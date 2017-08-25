Syfy's Channel Zero Trailer Is Unsettling And Haunting

The first trailer for the second season of Channel Zero is out, and you're best not watching it alone in the dark. The story for this year is based on Creepypasta's "No-End House," which is about a house where each room gets increasingly terrifying.

As you can see in the trailer above, "No-End House" is the talk of the town, but it plays on the fears of those who enter it. If you can survive the six rooms, you win some money--the experience is different for everyone. However, one person who leaves the house finds her life has changed. The original Creepypasta story was written by Brian Russell.

Last year, Channel Zero debuted on Syfy, adapting the Creepypasta story "Candle Cove." The show followed a man returning to his hometown where local children have been disappearing, and it all revolved around a television show from his childhood. Those who watched it won't be able to forget the monster made of teeth.

From the looks of the trailer, the new season seems to have raised the bar with shocking imagery. And showrunner Nick Antosca has a bit more to work with as the "No-End House" story is fleshed out much more than "Candle Cove." The second season will contain six episodes, and the show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.

Season 2 of Channel Zero comes to Syfy on September 20.