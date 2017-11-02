Switch's Super Mario Odyssey Becomes Fastest-Selling Mario Game Ever In US, Europe

Super Mario Odyssey has been widely acclaimed, but it's also been a commercial success in its first week. Nintendo announced today that Odyssey has become the fastest-selling Super Mario game ever in both the US and Europe, topping 2 million sales in its first three days worldwide.

In the US, Odyssey sold 1.1 million units in in its first five days on the market. According to Nintendo of America, that beats the previous fastest-selling Mario game, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, which was released in November 2009 during the height of Wii craze. This also makes it the fastest-selling game on Switch to date, the company said.

Specific sales figures were not shared for Europe. However, Nintendo of Europe claimed the same thing: Odyssey is both the fastest-selling Mario game (topping Super Mario Galaxy 2's launch weekend) and Switch game ever in the region.

Nintendo also revealed that 2.6 million Switch units have been sold in the US as of the end of October. Worldwide, the system is on pace to sell 14 million units between April 2017 and March 2018--a figure that would top lifetime sales of Wii U.

Supply constraints remain a major hurdle to selling more Switch consoles. Nintendo of America said, "Nintendo has increased supplies of Nintendo Switch to meet demand through the holidays," echoing what an earlier report suggested and what CEO Tatsumi Kimishima confirmed as part of the company's latest earnings report.