Switch's SteamWorld Dig 2 Also Coming To PS4 And PC

The Metroidvania-style indie adventure SteamWorld Dig 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 and PC, developer Image & Form revealed today on its website. The game was initially announced for Switch and is still slated to arrive on Nintendo's console first, but it will be followed "within a few days" by versions for the other two platforms.

Unveiled earlier this year during Nintendo's Nindies Showcase, SteamWorld Dig 2 is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed SteamWorld Dig. This installment puts players in control of a steambot named Dorothy who is searching for a long-lost companion. Like the first game, players are armed with a pickaxe and must use it to dig through the environment and navigate the game's labyrinthine world.

The first SteamWorld Dig was originally released on 3DS via the eShop and later ported to PC, PS4, Vita, Xbox One, and Wii U. While Image & Form didn't confirm if the sequel will also come to dedicated handheld consoles, it didn't rule out the possibility. The developer explained on its blog, "Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita are still important to us. We won't talk more about portable versions today, but rest assured we have not forgotten where we came from."

SteamWorld Dig 2 doesn't have a release date, but Image & Form says the game "is pretty much finished now" and will launch "late summer/early fall." We called the first SteamWorld Dig "an entertaining underground adventure worth digging into" in our review and awarded the game 7/10.