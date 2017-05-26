Switch's Monster Hunter XX Reveal Boosts Nintendo's Rising Stock To 8-Year High

If you needed further proof of Monster Hunter's immense influence in Japan, the mere announcement that the series is coming to Nintendo Switch caused Nintendo to experience another jump in market value (via CNBC).

Following the news that Capcom would be bringing Monster Hunter XX to Switch, Nintendo's share price rose 5.48% to ¥33,510 ($301.27). Nintendo's stock had already been trending upward; earlier in the week, the company hit a seven-year high thanks in part to strong demand for Switch. This latest jump has now put the company's market value at its highest point since October 2008.

Monster Hunter XX is an expanded version of Monster Hunter Generations, featuring a host of additional monsters, weapon sets, quests, and other content. Monster Hunter XX released for 3DS back in March, but it has so far remained exclusive to Japan. Capcom hasn't announced whether it will be localizing the title for either console, but the publisher has released other recent installments like Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and the aforementioned Generations here in the West. Capcom is also bringing the 3DS role-playing off-shoot Monster Hunter Stories to the US later this year.

It's also unclear if 3DS players will be able to transfer their Monster Hunter XX save data over to the new Switch version, though it wouldn't be the first time Capcom offered that luxury to fans; players could freely transfer their saves between the 3DS and Wii U versions of Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate using a special app available on the eShop.

Capcom will be revealing more details on the Switch version of Monster Hunter XX during the Monster Hunter Championship event on May 27.