Switch's Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Collector's Edition Is A GameStop Exclusive

One of the most pleasant surprises of E3 was Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. If you've gone from having no interest in the game when it first leaked to suddenly being intrigued by a special edition, you'll have to head to GameStop.

The Collector's Edition of Kingdom Battle is a GameStop exclusive in the US. As pictured below, this consists of the game itself, a six-inch figurine of a Rabbid dressed as Mario, a set of collector's cards, and a soundtrack CD. All of this comes inside of a special collector's box.

This package goes for $100, making it a $40 premium over the standard package. It launches on August 29 alongside the base game, and pre-orders are open now at GameStop.

Following the aforementioned leaks, Kingdom Battle was formally unveiled at Ubisoft's E3 press conference earlier this month. It's a surprisingly promising XCOM-style game that's more difficult than you might expect. Just today, it took home a pair of E3 Game Critics Awards for Best Original Game and Best Strategy Game.