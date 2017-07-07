Switch/PS4/Xbox One Versions Of Unbox: Newbie's Adventure Coming Soon

Unbox: Newbie's Adventure has been out for about a year on PC, but now the colorful, fast-paced, 90s-style platformer is coming to consoles. It's being released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the end of the month, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later this year.

You play Newbie, a shipping box who rolls, jumps, and unboxes himself across colorful maps like mountains, beaches and tropical temples. There are explosions, epic jumps from planes, and enemies to battle while you gather collectibles, more cardboard characters, and lots of different outfits.

Keeping with the classic platformer theme, there is also split-screen multiplayer in all editions of the game. Up to four players can battle and race along the game's 11 different multiplayer maps in tournaments.

Unbox: Newbie's Adventure will cost US $30 / £20 / AU $40 and comes out July 26 on PS4 and Xbox One, and on Switch before the end of 2017. There will also be a signature edition for the PS4 version, which gets you the full game plus the soundtrack, a developer's Making of Unbox book, and special box art.