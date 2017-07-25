Switch/PS4/PC RPG Lost Sphear Release Date And New Details Announced

Square Enix has shared some more details about Lost Sphear, the next title from I Am Setsuna developer Tokyo RPG Factory. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the publisher revealed two new characters who'll be joining players on their journey and announced a release date for the game: January 23, 2018.

Lost Sphear is set in a world "threatened by a mysterious phenomenon known as Lost." When a portion of the world becomes Lost, it vanishes, leaving behind a mist. However, the game's protagonist Kanata has the power of Memory, which allows him to restore the Lost portions of the world. Together with his childhood friends Locke and Lumina, Kanata sets out on a journey to prevent the world from disappearing.

Along with a mysterious ally named Van, the blog post gives fans their first look at two more characters who'll be accompanying Kanata and his friends on their journey: Sherra and Obaro. Sherra is a priestess who wields a bow and can heal the party. Obaro is an elderly man who had actually become Lost but was restored by Kanata's power. He battles foes by casting powerful magic spells.

The post also formally revealed the Vulcosuit armor, the mech suits that we got to glimpse in yesterday's batch of screenshots. These mechanized suits of armor are "gifted to the people from the ancients." In addition to enhancing the party's prowess in battle, each suit has its own special abilities that can be used to navigate the overworld.

Lost Sphear is releasing for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Players who pre-order the game digitally from the PlayStation Store will receive a "Memories of Moon" theme immediately and two additional music tracks when the game launches: "Market Town Marpenning" and "Town of Elgarthe." Physical copies of the game for Switch and PS4 are available in limited quantities from Square Enix's online store and retail for $50.