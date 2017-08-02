Switch Version of Minecraft: Story Mode Releases This Month, Next Episode Of Season Two Announced

Telltale Games has announced a release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft: Story Mode - Season One. The title arrives in the US later this month, on August 22, with a European release following on August 25. The developer has also shared some new details regarding the next episode in the series' second season.

Minecraft: Story Mode is the narrative-driven spinoff of the popular sandbox series. The first season originally released in 2015 and spans eight episodes, all of which are included in the upcoming Switch version. The game will retail for $40/£25.

Telltale has also announced a release date for the season episode of Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two. The episode, titled Giant Consequences, is slated to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices on August 15. Season Two will consist of at least five episodes; the first, Hero in Residence, released on July 11 and followed Jesse and friends as they settled into their new responsibilities after defeating the Wither Storm. A physical release of Season Two will arrive this fall.

So far, Telltale hasn't announced if Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two will also see a release on Switch, but the developer has hinted that it could bring more of its titles to the console. "We haven't quite announced [Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 for Switch] but we certainly hope to continue things on that platform; we're big fans," said Telltale Head of Creative Communications Job Stauffer.

A slew of other Telltale titles are on their way as well. A new Batman series dubbed The Enemy Within is set to debut on August 8. Telltale also announced a new season of The Wolf Among Us, as well as the fourth and final season of its Walking Dead series.