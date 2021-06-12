Switch Users Reporting Download Issues After New Update

Earlier this week, Nintendo released system update 12.0.3 for the Nintendo Switch, but many users have since reported that both games and updates are failing to download since installing the new firmware. Those running into the issue are met with error code 2123-1502, for which Nintendo's customer support site offers steps on how to potentially fix it. However, users affected by the bug are saying Nintendo's advice doesn't solve the problem in the majority of cases.

The firmware update--which the patch notes say offers "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience"--was paused on Wednesday after Nintendo announced that it discovered the patch was causing network connectivity and microSDCX card issues. The rollout of the update then resumed a few hours later, but that didn't stop users from running into problems when attempting to download their purchased games.

A lengthy Reddit thread is full of Switch owners who have encountered the issue as well as those offering possible solutions. Nintendo customer support is aware of the problem and walking users through resetting their system cache over the phone, but there are still those who say this doesn't fix the issue. One proposed solution is to keep selecting "retry download" until it eventually works, while others say that clearing your Wi-Fi settings and then re-entering them may also help.

GameSpot has reached out to Nintendo for an update on the situation.