Switch Sales Top 2 Million In US, Outsells PS4 And Xbox One During Strong September

Ahead of the NPD Group's latest monthly report, Nintendo has come out in front to share the company's positive news. Switch not only outsold the competition in the United States during the month, but combined with sales of the 3DS and SNES Classic Edition, Nintendo dominated the hardware sales space.

New NPD reports are often, but not always, accompanied by press releases from the various console manufacturers putting some spin on the numbers. In a release issued much earlier than usual, Nintendo revealed the NPD report will show that the Switch outsold both the PS4 and Xbox One in the US during September. It's the third month in a row that's been true, and the fifth time in Switch's seven months of availability that it's been the case.

Specific sales figures for the month were not shared, but Nintendo noted that Switch has now sold more than 2 million units in the US since launch. Additionally, it added that combined sales for Switch, 3DS, and SNES Classic represented two-thirds of total US hardware sales in September.

On the software side, several Nintendo-platform exclusives sold well. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was the month's seventh best seller, Metroid: Samus Returns was the eighth, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the 10th, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the 11th. We'll report back later today with the full NPD report once it's released.

Switch's hardware sales are more impressive in light of the continued supply constraints Nintendo has faced. A recent report suggested it's pushing Switch production to 2 million per month, but it's unclear whether the company will be able to meet demand this holiday season. Nintendo continues to improve the system, recently adding some new Eshop functionality and releasing a new Switch system update.