Switch Sales Pass 107 Million Worldwide, Could Top PS2 As All-Time Best-Seller

Nintendo has now sold more than 107 million Switch consoles, and one analyst believes the hybrid system could surpass the PS2 to become the best-selling home console in history.

As part of Nintendo's latest earnings briefing, the company announced that Switch sales have now reached 107.65 million units as of March 31. Meanwhile, game sales have climbed to 822.18 million units.

Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis said there is a "chance" that the Switch can surpass the PS2 to become the highest-selling home console in history. The PS2 is estimated to have sold 158 million units.

Switch sales are expected to slow in the current fiscal year, Nintendo said. It projects to sell 21 million units during the financial year that began April 1, which is down 9% from the 23 million it sold in the previous fiscal year. This would be the third straight year of decline year-over-year Switch sales, which isn't the biggest surprise given the ongoing supply issues and component shortages, not to mention the age of the system in general. Nintendo president Shuntaro Fukurawa said component shortages are still impacting results and there is no telling when they might end, according to Reuters.

Nintendo said the November 2021 launch of the OLED Switch model helped Nintendo reach its goal of 23 million units sold during the fiscal year (its final tally for the year was 23.06 million). As for why overall Switch sales fell year-over-year, however, Nintendo said the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March 2020 was a "major driver" of console sales that was difficult to compare to. Not only that, but console sales during the fiscal year that ended March 31 were impacted by semiconductor shortages.

In other news, Nintendo updated its list of the top 10 best-selling Switch games, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains on top with 45.33 million units sold. For more, check out the full top 10 list.

The next Nintendo Indie World showcase, meanwhile, is lined up for May 11.