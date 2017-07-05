Switch Release Of Action Game Fate/Extella Will Be Joined By PC Version

Action game Fate/Extella, the third installment in the Fate series, came to the West earlier this year on PS4 and Vita. It's coming to Switch this month, as well, and today publisher Xseed announced that it'll launch on PC alongside the Switch release.

The Switch and PC versions will launch on July 25, but the game will be slightly cheaper if you pick it up on PC. The Switch version costs $60 at retail and on Nintendo's Eshop, while the PC release will be $50. In addition, PC players can pick up Fate/Extella for 10% off during the game's launch week on Steam, which brings its price down to $45.

However, the Switch version, unlike the PC version, also includes 30 costumes that were originally DLC and an exclusive "Unshackled Bride" outfit. It's unclear if these costumes will be sold individually as DLC on PC.

Fate/Extella originally launched in Japan in November 2016 and in North America in January 2017 for PS4 and Vita. The PC and Switch releases will feature English subtitles, although it'll still have Japanese voices.

According to the publisher, the game "features a diverse cast of 16 playable Servants--ancient warriors of legend and imagination, always at the beck and call of their Masters--who survived the Holy Grail War that took place on the Moon. In a future watched over by the all-powerful lunar super computer, Moon Cell Automaton, these champions now battle for dominance over this digital realm, known as SE.RA.PH."