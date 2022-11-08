Switch Price Hike Still Not Planned, But Not Ruled Out

Nintendo remains committed to not raising the price of the Nintendo Switch console, but the company also has not ruled out a potential MSRP increase in the time ahead.

During Nintendo's latest earnings briefing, management said it has no plans at the moment to raise prices, but will monitor the situation closely to determine if an increase is required, according to reporter Takashi Mochizuki of Bloomberg.

Nintendo, asked whether it would raise Switch prices, says it won't take such actions at this moment, but will continue monitoring situation and carefully consider (whether we need to take the option)."https://t.co/onEzeUmKEX — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) November 8, 2022

In August, Nintendo said it had no current plans to change the price of the Switch due to inflation or other increased expenses. "We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations. While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers... Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware," the company said at the time.

Nintendo is, however, decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues.

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella reacted to the latest discussion around the price of the Switch, saying plainly on Twitter that he doesn't foresee a change in price. "No one's raising prices on a nearly six year old device approaching the tail end of its lifecycle in what's become a more competitive console environment," Piscatella said.

Earlier this year, Sony announced it was raising the price of the PlayStation 5 in many places around the world (but not the US) due to increased production costs and other issues. For its part, Microsoft plans to raise Xbox prices, too, but not until after the holidays.

Nintendo is riding high at the moment, with revenue and profit jumping up and total Switch sales surpassing 114 million units to date.