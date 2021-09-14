Switch Outsells PS5 And Xbox Series X In The US, Top 20 Best-Selling Games Revealed For August

The NPD Group's report for August has arrived, shining a light on which games and consoles sold the best in the US during the month. The report also provides an overall snapshot of the health of the industry.

In total, consumer spending on games in the US during August 2021--spanning hardware, software, and accessories--jumped by 7% to reach $4.4 billion, which represents a new record high for spending in any August in NPD's history. Total spending so far in 2021 rose by 13% to $37.9 billion compared to the first eight months of 2020.

Looking at hardware specifically, the Nintendo Switch was once again the best-selling platform in terms of total units sold, for August and the entire year so far. The PlayStation 5, however, generated more money in August and the year to date thanks to its higher price point.

Spending on hardware in August 2021 reached $329 million, which is up 45% compared to August 2020, and it's the highest for an August month since August 2008 ($395 million). Over the first eight months of 2021, spending on hardware rose 49% to $3 billion.

Shifting to games, the month's big new release, Madden NFL 22, was unsurprisingly the best selling game of August 2021. It also became the fourth best-selling game of 2021 so far. The NPD said this represents the 22nd straight year that a Madden game has reached the top of the charts during its launch month.

Ghost of Tsushima finished August at No. 2, rising from the 110th spot in July thanks to the launch of the Director's Cut. Also of note, The Last of Us Part II jumped up the PlayStation-specific charts to finish 10th overall thanks to price cuts in August, and Humankind was the fourth best-selling game overall and the top-seller for PC during August 2021.

The mobile category was also massive for August 2021, with revenue exceeding $2 billion during the month. Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Roblox, Coin Master, Pokemon Go, Genshin Impact, Homescapes, Clash of Clans, and PUBG Mobile were the top revenue-drivers in August 2021.

In terms of accessories, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller was the top seller during August, while the PS5's DualSense controller continues to be the highest-selling accessory for 2021 so far. In total, spending on accessories reached $164 million, which was flat compared to last August. Year-to-date, spending on accessories jumped 12% to $1.6 billion.

Top 20 Best Selling Games Of August 2021 All Platforms

Madden NFL 22 Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Humankind Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword* Minecraft Assassin's Creed Valhalla MLB The Show 21^ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Pokemon Sword/Shield* Mortal Kombat 11 Super Mario 3D World* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Mario Golf: Super Rush* Super Mario Party*

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox digital sales not included

All Platforms 12 Months Ending August 2021

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Super Mario 3D All-Stars* NBA 2K21* Marvel's Avengers Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8* FIFA 21

*Digital sales not included

August 2021 Nintendo Platforms



Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Pokemon Sword/Shield* Super Mario 3D World* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Mario Golf: Super Rush* Super Mario Party* Minecraft*

*Digital sales not included

August 2021 Xbox Platforms

Madden NFL 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Flight Simulator (2020) It Takes Two Forza Horizon 4 Marvel's Avengers Minecraft Mortal Kombat 11

August 2021 PlayStation Platforms