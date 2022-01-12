Switch Online NES Controllers Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Nintendo Switch Online members have access to a deep catalog of classic NES titles, including Metroid, Donkey Kong, and the original Super Mario Bros. Playing those games with your standard Joy-Con or Pro Controller, however, is less than ideal. To remedy the issue, Nintendo has announced a limited-time offer that slashes the price of the NES controller two-pack to just $35 until February 2. There's never been a better time to pick up the iconic gamepads, as the two-pack typically goe for $60.

To take advantage of the savings, you'll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. You'll then need to log in with your account and make the purchase directly through Nintendo's online storefront. The impressive promotion is limited to four purchases per account -- although a single two-pack should be more than enough for most of your classic gaming needs.

Considering you can purchase one month of Switch Online for just $4, it might be worth signing up just to gain access to Nintendo's latest promotion.

Keep in mind that, while the classic NES controllers can be used with all versions of Nintendo Switch, you'll need a console with detached Joy-Con to recharge the controllers' batteries. That means Switch Lite owners might want to think twice before springing for the discount.

Aside from the need to recharge their batteries, these NES controllers are nearly identical to the originals from 1983. They offer the most authentic experience when playing retro games on Switch, and at just $35 for a two-pack, this is one of the better deals we've seen for the product in recent memory. Be sure to swing by the store and check it out before the deal expires on February 2.