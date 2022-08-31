Switch OLED Bundle Is $100 Off, Comes With Pokemon Legends Arceus
Snag a Switch OLED, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and a Nyko Headset for just $350.
Nintendo Switch consoles don’t often get worthwhile price cuts--but that’s not the case today. Antonline is currently offering a nearly $100 discount on this Switch OLED + Pokemon Legends: Arceus bundle, which is listed for just $350. The Switch OLED normally goers for $350 by itself, so you're getting an awesome game and a headset for free pretty much. We're not sure how long it'll stick around, so be sure to check it out while you can.
The bundle from Antonline includes a Switch OLED model (Red/Blue), Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and a Nyko NS-4500 Wired Headset. All three products would typically retail for $445, making this a remarkably good deal if you’re interested in picking up the premium handheld. The Nyko headset isn’t going to blow you away, but it’s a great starter as you search for something more powerful.
This is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen for the Switch OLED, and it certainly could sell out quickly. So if the low price catches your eye, be sure to move fast. You might also want to pick up a microSD card (the Switch OLED only comes with 64GB), but thankfully you’ll find a 128GB card on sale for just $20 over on Amazon. Combined with the above bundle, you’ve got everything you need to start gaming on Switch.
