Switch Joy-Con Controllers Are Only $60 Right Now, But You'll Have To Hurry

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are fairly expensive at $80 for a pair, and they very rarely go on sale. That’s not the case today, however, as you can pick up a pair of Joy-Con controllers for $60, down from $80. The price cut is only available until tomorrow, August 26 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, so head over to Adorama and check out the sale while you can. Keep in mind that Adorama could sell out before the discount expires.

Nintendo Joy-Con (Neon Pink/Neon Green) $60 (was $80) The Adorama deal is only running for the Neon Pink/Neon Green Joy-Con--all other models are still priced at $80. Your discount will be applied automatically after adding the product to your cart, so there’s no need to enter a coupon code or deal with any other shenanigans. Just add it to your basket and, at checkout, you’ll see the $60 price tag. See at Adorama

Although it’s only effective for the Neon Pink/Neon Green Joy-Con, this is still the best deal we’ve seen throughout 2022. Nintendo’s first-party controllers are almost always full-price, and any price cuts that crop up are often only for a few bucks. So, if you need a stylish pair of Joy-Con for player two (or need to replace your aging daily driver), be sure to give this a closer look.

Not sold on this Joy-Con deal but still in need of a new Switch controller? Our roundup of the best Switch controllers of 2022 should help you narrow down the options and find the right gamepad for your needs. It includes everything from affordable retro gamepads to high-end pro controllers, making it easy to pinpoint exactly what you’re looking for.