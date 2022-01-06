Switch eShop New Year's Sale Is Now Live: Shin Megami Tensei V, FIFA 22, Doom, And More Great Deals

The Nintendo Switch eShop is ringing in the New Year with serious savings on some of the system's best games, including several third-party titles and collections. From now until January 16, users can pick up many of Bethesda, Chucklefish, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Devolver, and 2K's biggest titles, from the action-packed shooter Doom to the painterly RPG platformer Child of Light. In addition, several other games outside of these publishers are seeing pretty steep discounts, including the recently released Shin Megami Tensei V.

Among Bethesda's numerous on-sale games are quite a few of the DOOM titles--including Doom, Doom II, Doom (1993), Doom 3, and Doom 64. Players can also grab Quake, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Chucklefish, the publisher behind Stardew Valley, also has a number of its newer titles on sale, including Wargroove, Eastward, Pathway, and Inmost.

Devolver Digital also has several indie titles deeply discounted, such as 2021's Olija--a criminally overlooked action-adventure game--and the brutal "reverse-horror game" Carrion. Much of 2K's sports library is on sale as well as both BioShock and Borderlands collections, and you can also snag a whole lot of Bandai Namco's JRPG and anime-inspired games, like Tales of Vesperia, Ni no Kuni, Jump Force, and Dragon Ball FighterZ, for up to 75% off.

You can check out the deals section of the Nintendo Switch eShop for a complete list of every game on sale. If you're looking for a few recommendations or highlights, we've got you covered right here:

Best deals on the Nintendo Switch eShop