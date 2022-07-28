Switch eShop Kicks Off Huge Sale With Deals On Exclusives And More

The Nintendo Switch eShop has kicked off a huge new sale with a wide variety of games discounted to great prices. The main promotion focuses on multiplayer games, but you can also shop deals from big developers such as Capcom, Bandai Namco, EA, and Sega. With nice discounts on Doom Eternal, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now listed for just $42, down from $60. This is one of the better deals we’ve seen for the first-party title since it launched in 2020, making it a great time to check out the musou action. It’s also playable in co-op, with a friend joining you on the battlefield to slay legions of Bokoblins and Lynels. In addition to Age of Calamity, you can get Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition for $42, too.

The pair of Hyrule Warriors games aren't the only exclusives discounted during the promotion. You can also grab Super Mario Party for $42, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics for $28, Monster Hunter Rise for $30, Snipperclips for $14, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for $30.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is relatively new, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from listing it for just $45. The family-friendly game gives you access to nine different plotlines from the films, along with hundreds of playable characters and drivable vehicles. The usual Lego charm is here in spades, but a new camera angle helps create a better sense of tension during combat--and is a big step forward for the series.

Rounding out the sale you’ll find Among Us, God Eater 3, Enter the Gungeon, Sonic Origins, and more. We’ve scoured the eShop to find the best savings and have listed them below.

Best deals on Switch eShop