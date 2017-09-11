Switch And 3DS Nintendo Direct Coming This Week, Features Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo has announced it will hold a Direct presentation on September 13 at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST/8 AM AEST. It will focus on "what's heading to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS over the next few months" and is scheduled to last 45 minutes. The Japanese Nintendo Direct stream, meanwhile, will be five minutes longer, lasting a total of 50 minutes.

As always, a stream of the event will be available to see on Nintendo's official website and on its YouTube page. Of course, GameSpot will be on hand to deliver all the news from the presentation as it happens.

Nintendo hasn't detailed all the games it will feature in the Direct, but it has confirmed Super Mario Odyssey will be among them. Another big game Nintendo is gearing up to launch this year is Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS, which is also a likely candidate to be featured in the stream.

Looking further ahead, there's DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the way, and other upcoming games such as Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Sonic Forces could also appear during the Direct.