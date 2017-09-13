Switch Adding Nintendo Arcade Game Ports, But It's Not Virtual Console

One of the most highly anticipated features for Switch is the return of the Virtual Console, the digital platform that allows you to purchase and play classic games from old Nintendo systems. Today's Nintendo Direct hasn't brought us any word on that, but it did bring news regarding a feature that may help to make the wait a bit easier.

Nintendo announced during today's Direct livestream event that it's bringing ports of classic arcade games to Switch as Arcade Archives. The particulars of this are unclear, but we saw a number of titles, including Vs. Super Mario Bros., Vs. Balloon Fight, Vs. Ice Climber, Vs. Pinball, and Vs. Clu Clu Land.

These games will be playable on Switch using the Joy-Cons, which you can share to play with another person. The experience is launching soon, September 27, but beyond that Nintendo didn't explain how much they will cost or how the system will work. (The Japanese stream listed a price of 792 yen, or about $7.) The one thing that's clear is that this is still not the debut of Virtual Console that many Nintendo fans are hoping for.

There's still more news to come, and you can watch the Nintendo Direct live here; we know there's still a Super Mario Odyssey segment to come. You can also check out our roundup of all the news from the Nintendo Direct, which we'll continue to update as things are announced.