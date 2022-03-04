Surprising No One, Kirby And The Forgotten Land Is Adorable

Anyone who's been looking for a bright, uplifting game to take some of that Elden Ring edge off can get just what they're looking for from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The game is absolutely adorable, and if you doubt that, you clearly haven't seen that players can run around its village of Waddle Dees, waving hello to everyone they see.

A clip shared on Twitter by @AndreSegers shows that players can have Kirby be as sociable as they want. Simply approach a Waddle Dee then press up on the D-pad, and Kirby will stand on his tip-toes, wave his arms, and let out his iconic "Hiii!"

forget petting the dog! Waving at Waddle Dees is where it's at! pic.twitter.com/iiPlLNoV2A — André (@AndreSegers) March 3, 2022

Of course, there are more players can do in Waddle Dee Town than greet everyone they see. The game's latest trailer showed off some of the minigames and activities littered around the village, including food shopping and working a part-time job. A colosseum located in the town will also let players play a boss rush mode where they fight the game's bosses back-to-back.

Sadly, however, nothing comes without a cost. Kirby being able to say hello to every Waddle Dee that he can see is great, but the way he heals co-op teammates is drastically different from other games. The franchise's usual Face-to-Face technique, which has the puffball smooch his friends to give them their health back, has been replaced with a simple high-5, according to a post on Twitter from @akfamilyhome.

Anyone who wants to give Kirby and the Forgotten Land a try can do so right now. A demo for the game, which includes its first three levels, is currently available on the Nintendo eShop. For more on Kirby and the Forgotten Land be sure to check out our preview of the game.