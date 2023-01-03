Surprise Survival Game Added To Game Pass To Ring In 2023

Xbox Game Pass is ringing in the new year by adding new games to the popular subscription service, starting with survival title Stranded Deep.

Though there was no official announcement in December on what games Xbox Game Pass subscribers could expect to see added to the service in January, Stranded Deep was added today as a "surprise." The title sees players stranded after a plane crash, and tasks them with surviving a procedurally generated slice of the Pacific ocean by crafting shelter, scavenging food, and fending off hungry predators like sharks. If Stranded Deep sounds familiar, that's likely because it was a free PlayStation Plus game back in May 2021.

SURPRISE GAME JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/Ypjxnr830I — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2023

There is reason to believe that Stranded Deep might not be the only surprise game added to the service today. As pointed out by MauroNL on Twitter (via True Achievements), there are a number of other titles that appear to be flagged for the service, including Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and the Dead Rising Triple Pack. There has been no official announcement about additional games coming to the service today, so take these rumors of with a grain of salt for now.

Even if additional games aren't stealth dropped onto the service today, Xbox Game Pass seems poised for a big year. The official Xbox Twitter account recently gave players a preview of what games they can expect to play on the service over the course of 2023, including first-party titles like Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport alongside anticipated third-party releases like Hollow Knight: Silk Song, Lies of P, Atomic Heart, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.