Surprise, PlayStation State Of Play Is Happening Tomorrow

PlayStation's next State of Play is happening tomorrow, September 13. The livestream presentation is scheduled to reveal news and updates for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR 2.

"We'll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners and developers all around the world," PlayStation writes in a tweet. "Expect about ~20 minutes covering 10 upcoming games."

Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST:

PlayStation has not provided further clarification beyond that in regards to the showcase, so it might be worth tempering your expectations. We could see a new trailer for God of War Ragnarök, given its quickly approaching release date, or perhaps Forspoken, given that game is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive and is scheduled for January 2023. Or we might not see either one.

This new State of Play kicks off at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. That means you'll have plenty of time for your emotions to recover from tomorrow's Nintendo Direct--which begins at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET--regardless of whether its the exuberant joy that The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD is coming to Switch or the crushing disappointment that it isn't.