Surprise Game Announced And Released Today By Thomas Was Alone, Volume Dev

Mike Bithell is well-known as the creator of acclaimed indie games Thomas Was Alone and Volume, but since Volume's release in 2015, he has been relatively quiet about what his studio has been working on. Today, however, he suddenly announced and launched a new game called Subsurface Circular.

The game is described as a "graphical twist on the text-based adventure," and it tasks you with navigating through a number of different interactions and dialogue trees. It's also gorgeous, with good-looking robot characters and futuristic environments.

According to Bithell's announcement, this is just the first in a series of short, narrative-focused games that the developer is working on. Although Bithell hasn't said anything official about the next games, I'd hazard a guess that they, too, will probably be stealthily released.

Subsurface Circular costs $6 / £4.76, but you can get it right now for 20% off ($4.79 / £3.81). You can pick it up right now Steam.