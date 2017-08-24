Surprise Final Fantasy 15 Update Features Assassin's Creed Crossover Event

Final Fantasy XV may not be getting a sequel, but Square Enix continues to support it through a combination of DLC and free updates. The latest example of the latter arrives in just a week's time in the form of an unexpected crossover event with Assassin's Creed.

With the release of an update next week, Lestallum will be home to the limited-time Assassin's Festival event. This will bring mini-games and exclusive items, as well as "gameplay elements from the Assassin's Creed game series," which appear to include the ability to perform a Leap of Faith right in the middle of the city.

The items include Medjay's Assassin's Robes that all four main characters can wear to resemble Assassins. Noctis can also get Master Assassin's Robes through the Dream Egg, which comes from the Moogle Chocobo Carnival that returned recently and runs through the end of September. As the trailer above shows, it's all a bit dissonant--there's something strange about seeing Noctis and company dressed like Assassins in Eos while Cindy sits around in her usual outfit.

The Assassin's Festival begins on August 31 and will run until January 31, 2018. A free update will arrive at the end of the month for both PS4 and Xbox One players. At this point, we don't know if there are plans to have it return again in the future, or if PC players will ever get to see it once Final Fantasy XV arrives on computers next year. There's also no word on if we might see this year's Assassin's Creed game, Origins, include some Final Fantasy-themed content.