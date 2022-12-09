Surging PS5 Supply Helps Lift Overall Hardware Sales In The US During November

A "significant increase" in PS5 volume helped total console sales in the US rise dramatically in November.

By on

Comments

Thanks to better availability of the PlayStation 5, sales of consoles in the US during November jumped significantly. The NPD Group reported that hardware sales during November jumped by 45% to $1.3 billion during November.

This uptick in sales was attributed primarily to a "significant increase in PS5 volume" compared to November 2021, the NPD said. The PS5 was November 2022's best-selling console platform for unit and dollar sales, and the Switch was No. 2 during the month by both metrics.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  2. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  3. FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
  4. Raid Episode 01 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  5. Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  6. Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  7. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Reveal Trailer
  8. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC Trailer
  9. Crime Boss: Rockay City Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  10. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  11. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  12. Transformers: Reactivate Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War Ragnarok Review

For the year 2022 so far, the Switch has sold the most units and the PS5 led the way for overall dollar sales due in part to its higher price point compared to the Switch.

The NPD Group said nothing about how the Xbox platform performed during November 2022. The system surely did solid numbers, too, given the aggressive price discount of the Series S for Black Friday that dropped the price to just $250 (or less, depending on where you're shopping).

The PS5, as well as the Switch and Xbox Series X|S consoles, have been increasingly easier to find lately at brick-and-mortar and online stores alike. The systems were especially hard to find in 2021 and the beginning of 2022, but thankfully stock situations have improved.

On the games front, Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was November's best-selling game in the US and has now surpassed Elden Ring to become 2022's best-selling game overall.

2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)