GameSpot may receive revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and from purchases through links.

Surging PS5 Supply Helps Lift Overall Hardware Sales In The US During November

A "significant increase" in PS5 volume helped total console sales in the US rise dramatically in November.

By on

29 Comments

Thanks to better availability of the PlayStation 5, sales of consoles in the US during November jumped significantly. The NPD Group reported that hardware sales during November jumped by 45% to $1.3 billion during November.

This uptick in sales was attributed primarily to a "significant increase in PS5 volume" compared to November 2021, the NPD said. The PS5 was November 2022's best-selling console platform for unit and dollar sales, and the Switch was No. 2 during the month by both metrics.

Click To Unmute
  1. Firearms Expert Reacts to Call of Duty Zombies’ Guns
  2. BLEACH Rebirth of Souls Announcement Trailer
  3. Everything You Need to Know | Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail
  4. Trails Through Daybreak II - Announcement Trailer
  5. Metaphor: ReFantazio — Story Trailer
  6. Zenless Zone Zero - Official Launch Teaser | "The Person You Are Calling Is In A Hollow"
  7. GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS - Official Anime Teaser Trailer
  8. Genshin Impact - Version 4.8 "Summertide Scales and Tales" Trailer
  9. Zenless Zone Zero Review
  10. The 30-Year Journey to Bring Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F to Life
  11. Marvel Rivals - Official Spider-Man Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Space Marine 2 - Weapon: Chainsword Gameplay Showcase Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War Ragnarok Review

For the year 2022 so far, the Switch has sold the most units and the PS5 led the way for overall dollar sales due in part to its higher price point compared to the Switch.

The NPD Group said nothing about how the Xbox platform performed during November 2022. The system surely did solid numbers, too, given the aggressive price discount of the Series S for Black Friday that dropped the price to just $250 (or less, depending on where you're shopping).

The PS5, as well as the Switch and Xbox Series X|S consoles, have been increasingly easier to find lately at brick-and-mortar and online stores alike. The systems were especially hard to find in 2021 and the beginning of 2022, but thankfully stock situations have improved.

On the games front, Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was November's best-selling game in the US and has now surpassed Elden Ring to become 2022's best-selling game overall.

2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
See More

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 29 comments about this story
Load Comments (29)