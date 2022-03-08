Supercell Celebrates Clash Royale's Sixth Birthday With Royale Crown Down Event

Supercell's massive mobile hit Clash Royale turns six this month, and the developer is celebrating the occasion in a big way. Starting this week, players can participate in the Royale Crown Down, the largest community event Clash Royale's ever held.

Beginning March 12 and running until March 24, players can join one of 12 specially-created teams, each one represented by a Clash Royale unit and led by a popular content creator. The list of teams and their corresponding creators is as follows:

Archer - Orange juice

Baby Dragon - Grax

Barbarians - Ouahleouff

Goblins - SirTag

Hog Rider - Beniju

Knights - JUNE

Mini Pekka - ClashArt

Musketeers - Artube Clash

Ram Rider - JoJonas

Skeletons - Kentsumeshi

Witch - YosoyRick

Wizard - Clash With Ash

After joining a team, players will then complete in-game challenges to earn points, achievements, and other rewards, with the earning going toward a global ranking for the team they selected. The winning team will receive a "super-secret reward" that will be unveiled during the event at Supercell's headquarters in Helsinki, Finland.

In-game events that are part of the Royale Crown Down include a tournament event challenge from March 12-26, a 2v2 challenge March 17-20, and an Infinite Elixer challenge March 21-24. Participants in the challenges will not only gain points for the team, but also unlock a unique emote, magic coins, and more.

Clash Royale is a card-based mobile multiplayer game and a spin-off of Clash of Clans. To date the game has been downloaded over 1.4 billion times across the world.