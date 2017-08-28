Super Troopers 2's First Teaser Trailer Released, Confirms Release Date

Super Troopers 2 is now officially less than a year away. The release date has been confirmed with the debut of the upcoming comedy's first teaser trailer, which you can watch above.

The red-band trailer re-introduces the returning characters and shows a scene in the locker room that I won't spoil. We also see a sequence where the character played by Jim Gaffigan in the first movie returns to reference the well-known "meow" bit.

There's very little in the trailer itself to set up the film's story, but the accompanying description reiterates what we first heard about the plot years ago. "When the United States and Canada get into a dispute about the location of the actual border, the Super Troopers--Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva--are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the contested area," it explains. "Our heroes quickly revert to their own brand of unconventional police work."

Super Troopers 2 recently wrapped up production and is scheduled for release on April 20, 2018. The movie was successfully crowdfunded through Indiegogo, where it raised over $4.6 million. It was written by the five members of Broken Lizard--Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanke--who also star in the movie, with Chandrasekhar directing. Other members of the cast include Brian Cox, Linda Carter, Rob Lowe, and Fred Savage.