Super Troopers 2 Has A Confirmed Release Date, And It's Very Appropriate

Super Troopers 2 has a confirmed release date. The crowdfunded sequel to the cult classic comedy is set to hit theaters on the very appropriate date of April 20, 2018.

The news was revealed initially by Steve Lemme, one of the founding members of Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind the movies. He appeared on Seven Days, and while he didn't technically name the date, it was very clear what it is from his description. "There is [a release date], but I can't tell you what it is," he said. "Here's what I can tell you: It's springtime and there's a very obvious date, which happens to fall on a Friday this year."

April 20--or 4/20--does indeed fall on a Friday next year, and the date was subsequently confirmed by a post on the movie's Indiegogo fundraising page. Broken Lizard raised $4.6 million to help bring Super Troopers 2 to fruition, and the movie recently finished production.

Lemme went on state that the film is "going to be our widest release. And it's testing better than any movie we've tested. It came out fantastic."

2001's Super Troopers starred the five members of Broken Lizard--Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, and Paul Soter--as hapless Vermont troopers who get mixed up in something they couldn't have expected. The movie also featured Brian Cox, Daniel von Bargen, and Lynda Carter.

They all return for the sequel, while Rob Lowe joins as a new character. In terms of the story, Soter told MovieWeb all the way back in 2009 that the film sees the officers sent to the Canadian border, to a town that was thought to be Canadian soil but is actually part of the US. "We essentially have to impose US law on a bunch of Canadians that aren't at all happy about it," Soter said.