Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0.1 Patch Notes: The Final Fighter Adjustment

After announcing the patch earlier this week, Nintendo has released Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 13.0.1 update, the patch including the final adjustments to the playable roster.

The company has confirmed this will be the last update to Smash Ultimate that will impact the playable roster, though the Tweet announcing the patch's launch did say "other updates to fix potential bugs may be released in the future."

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is available now! Visit the link below for a full breakdown of the final fighter adjustments. This is the last fighter adjustment update, however other updates to fix potential bugs may be released in the future.https://t.co/4uXjMTTY79 pic.twitter.com/Icd8yv3CUg — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 2, 2021

In all, 24 of the 86 fighters on the roster have had some sort of change made, including the newest addition: Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Ryu from Street Fighter is one of the biggest beneficiaries from this final update, which adds power to his neutral special Hadoken while decreasing his vulnerability during his side special Tatsumaki Senpuukyaku. Piranha Plant, Meta Knight, and Mega Man also received a few positive adjustments.

Only one character seems to have been negatively affected by the patch: the tandem character Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Pyra's side special Blazing End has had its vulnerability frames increased, while Mythra's side Smash attack will not launch opponents as far as it did previously.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's downloadable content packs ended on October 18, when the aforementioned Sora was officially released as part of the previous 13.0 patch. Sora's addition marked the end of a three-year journey for the game, which began in March 2018 during a Nintendo Direct.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0.1 Patch Notes

Donkey Kong

Neutral Attack 2 Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Down Tilt Attack Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.

Neutral Special Increased the speed that super armor activates.



Link

Neutral Attack 1 Increased attack speed.

Down Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle.

Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack.



Peach

Side Special Made it easier to grab edges.



Daisy

Side Special Made it easier to grab edges.



Ice Climbers

Dash Attack Increased attack speed.

Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Up Special Increased attack speed. Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.



Falco

Dash Attack Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance.

Side Smash Attack Increased the attack range in the front to match the visual.



Mewtwo

Side Tilt Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Forward Throw Increased power.



Meta-Knight

Up Smash Attack Increased attack range. Adjusted so opponents won’t fall over when hit with the first or second hit.

Forward Air Attack Increased power.

Back Air Attack Increased power.

Up Throw Extended launch distance.



Wario

Neutral Attack 1 Increased power. Reduced vulnerability.

Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance. Reduced vulnerability.



Ike

Neutral Attack ３ Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.

Side Special Increased power when starting to charge forward on the ground. Extended launch distance when starting to charge forward on the ground.



Mega Man

Dash Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack. Increased attack speed.

Down Smash Attack Extended the damage range downward.

Side Special Increased power.



Rosalina & Luma

Basic Movements Shortened the launch distance when Luma is launched.

Down Smash Attack Extended Rosalina's damage range inward.



Robin

Flurry Attack Increased attack range. Increased power.

Flurry Attack to KO Increased attack range.



Bowser Jr.

Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Increased power.

Down Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Adjusted launch angle for the final attack.

Up Smash Attack Increased power.

Side Special Extended launch distance when spinning.



Ryu

Side Tilt Attack (Strong) Increased attack speed.

Neutral Special Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks.

Side Special Reduced vulnerability for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks when used on the ground.



Cloud

Down Special Increased attack speed for Finishing Touch.



Inkling

Basic Movements Reduced vulnerability when reloading ink.

Side Tilt Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit opponents on the ground.

Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.

Neutral Special Extended the distance of the shot.



Ridley

Dash Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance.



Piranha Plant

Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Down Tilt Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Down Air Attack Increased the amount of time the meteor effect lasts for the damage window.

Down Special Shortened the time to use the move.



Min Min

Basic Movements Reduced the power against shields for each punch. Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Neutral Air Attack Increased the vulnerability when landing.

Side Smash Attack Reduced the duration of the Dragon's beam.



Steve

Up Smash Attack Reduced the duration of an opponent's animation when they are struck by different parts of this attack.



Pyra

Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Side Special Increased vulnerability.



Mythra

Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Side Smash Attack Shortened launch distance.



Sora