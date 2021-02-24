Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Stream To Take Deep Dive On DLC Fighters Pyra And Mythra March 4

Nintendo recently announced Xenoblade's Pyra and Mythra are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but we'll get a much more detailed look at their moves next week. The company has announced an in-depth stream on the new fighters coming March 4 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

The stream will once again be hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai, and the announcement promises that he'll reveal a release date. In the past, these Smash Bros. fighter streams have announced that the new fighters are coming very shortly after, usually within a day, so that may mean Pyra and Mythra are releasing next week as well.

Pyra and Mythra hail from the RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and unlike some other similar Smash characters, Mythra isn't an Echo Fighter for Pyra. Instead, you can swap between them at will as one character. We know this will make a difference to their Final Smash move--Pyra uses Burning Sword and Mythra uses Sacred Arrow--but it's a fair bet that there will be other differences as well.

Tune-in on 3/4 at 6am PT for an in-depth look at the new Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Pyra/Mythra, with Director Masahiro Sakurai. He will also reveal the fighter’s release date! pic.twitter.com/eSjrrgGqAk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

Pyra and Mythra are part of the Fighters Pass Vol 2, or they can be purchased individually. The full Fighters Pass includes six characters, and costs $30. Individual character packs have cost $6 apiece. The other characters in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 include Min Min, Minecraft Steve, and Sephiroth. Two more fighters have yet to be revealed.