Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya DLC Showcase: Start Time And How To Watch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character is Kazuya Mishima from Tekken, and Nintendo is giving fans an in-depth look at the new fighter in a special video presentation next week. The presentation airs on June 28 and is hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai, who will reveal more details about Kazuya, the next wave of Mii Fighter costumes, and other updates coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya Stream Start Time

The Kazuya showcase takes place on Monday, June 28, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Nintendo says the presentation will run for roughy 40 minutes and will offer a deep dive on the new DLC character, including a closer look at his moveset. Nintendo will also reveal Kazuya's release date, as well as the next batch of Mii Fighter DLC costumes coming to the game.

7 AM PT

10 AM ET

3 PM BST

How To Watch

You can watch the Smash Bros. presentation right here on GameSpot via the YouTube embed above. You can also tune in to Nintendo's Twitch channel to watch the presentation.

What To Expect

Nintendo noted that Monday's stream "will not include any reveals for Challenger Pack 11," so the presentation will be devoted exclusively to Kazuya and any other content arriving as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 12.0 update. We got a brief look at Kazuya during Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct presentation, but Monday's showcase will offer a much more in-depth overview of the new fighter.

Kazuya marks the fifth DLC character to arrive as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, following Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Steve from Minecraft, and Min Min from Arms. One more DLC fighter is still on the way to the game, although Nintendo hasn't revealed that character's identity yet.

The Fighter Pass Vol. 2 costs $30 USD and includes all six of the aforementioned DLC characters. Each character pack can also be purchased separately for $6 USD apiece. Besides the fighter themselves, the character packs also include a brand-new stage, several music tracks taken from their respective series, and a handful of new Spirits.