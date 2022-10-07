Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Rare, Huge Discount
Despite being nearly four years old, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate almost always goes for around retail price.
Though Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to receive more discounts than first-party games on older Nintendo hardware, there are still about a handful of titles that very rarely get price cuts that could be considered a good deal. One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the wildly popular brawler that released way back in 2018. Right now, however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is discounted to $40 at Super Saver with promo code SBSPMR10.
This deal comes with free shipping, and if you order today, you should get your brand-new copy of Smash Bros. within several days. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been one of the best-selling Switch games since launching in Winter 2022. It's certainly a great deal to take advantage of, as this is the only time this year that the game has been discounted to this low of a price. Plus, it ties the best price ever for Smash Bros. Ultimate, which means we're unlikely to see a deal like this during Prime Day next week or Black Friday in November.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would undoubtedly be a great gift for new Nintendo Switch owners this holiday. Smash, along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are pretty much perfect games to pick when starting a Switch library. Speaking of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can snag a copy for $45 at Walmart right now.
For more Switch discounts, take a look at our roundup of the best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. If you own other platforms, we also have a list of the best early Prime Day gaming deals that features Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, too.
