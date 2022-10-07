Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Rare, Huge Discount

Though Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to receive more discounts than first-party games on older Nintendo hardware, there are still about a handful of titles that very rarely get price cuts that could be considered a good deal. One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the wildly popular brawler that released way back in 2018. Right now, however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is discounted to $40 at Super Saver with promo code SBSPMR10.

This deal comes with free shipping, and if you order today, you should get your brand-new copy of Smash Bros. within several days. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been one of the best-selling Switch games since launching in Winter 2022. It's certainly a great deal to take advantage of, as this is the only time this year that the game has been discounted to this low of a price. Plus, it ties the best price ever for Smash Bros. Ultimate, which means we're unlikely to see a deal like this during Prime Day next week or Black Friday in November.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would undoubtedly be a great gift for new Nintendo Switch owners this holiday. Smash, along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are pretty much perfect games to pick when starting a Switch library. Speaking of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can snag a copy for $45 at Walmart right now.

