Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40

Despite being nearly four years old, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate almost always goes for around retail price.

Though Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to receive more discounts than first-party games on older Nintendo hardware, there are still about a handful of titles that very rarely get price cuts that could be considered a good deal. One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the wildly popular brawler that released way back in 2018. Right now, however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is discounted to $40 at Super Saver with promo code SBSPMR10.

This deal comes with free shipping, and if you order today, you should get your brand-new copy of Smash Bros. within several days. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been one of the best-selling Switch games since launching in Winter 2022. It's certainly a great deal to take advantage of, as this is the only time this year that the game has been discounted to this low of a price.

We've never seen Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for less than $40, so even with Black Friday around the corner, it's unlikely a better deal will be offered by major retailers next month.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would undoubtedly be a great gift for new Nintendo Switch owners this holiday. Smash, along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are pretty much perfect games to pick when starting a Switch library. Speaking of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can snag a copy for $50 at Walmart right now.

For more Switch discounts, take a look at our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

Editor's Note: Article updated on October 19, 2022

