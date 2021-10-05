Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adding Doomslayer As Mii Fighter Costume

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding more Mii Fighter costumes, including new ones based on the Doomslayer from id Software's shooter series, and Judd and Octoling from Splatoon.

These Mii Fighter costumes will be available on October 18 for 75 cents each. This will be the 11th round of Mii Fighter costumes released for the game over the years.

In addition to the Mii Fighter costumes, October 18 also marks the launch of Sora for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the game's final DLC character. Masahiro Sakurai said during a special Smash Nintendo Direct that Sora was the most-requested DLC character overall.

Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold about 25 million copies, which makes it the third best-selling Switch game of all time, only ranking behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons (34 million) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (37 million).

As mentioned, Sora is the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Presumably, developer Sora Ltd. is shifting focus to other projects, but whether or not we'll get a new Smash Bros. game during this console generation remains to be seen.