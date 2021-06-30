Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12.0.0 Update Adds Kazuya, Makes Lots Of Fighter Changes

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 12.0.0 update has arrived, adding the game's newest DLC character, Kazuya from Tekken, and introducing a series of fighter balance changes.

The fighter adjustments were outlined on Nintendo's website, and we've shared them below, as written by Nintendo.

Kazuya is the 81st playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A new stage, Mishima Dojo, is coming to Smash as well alongside the new character. "The dojo is closed off in all directions, but its walls and ceiling can be broken with strong attacks, turning the stage into dangerous terrain. With no floating platforms, the Mishima Dojo stage is more grounded than many other stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, requiring new strategies when battling on it," reads a line from its description.

39 new music tracks from the Tekken series are coming to the game as well in the DLC.

Kazuya, who was announced for Smash during Nintendo's E3 showcase, can be purchased for $6 USD. Alternatively, you can buy the latest Fighter Pass ($30 USD), which includes Min Min, Steve & Alex, Sephiroth, Pyra/Mythra, and one more character later on.

New Mii fighter costumes are coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate, too, including Dante from the Devil May Cry series and Dragonborn from The Elder Scrolls. Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia is also on the way, alongside Shantae. These new Mii fighter costumes will release on June 29 for 75 cents each.