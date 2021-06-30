GTA 6 Release Funcom Acquires The Outsiders Black Widow on Disney Plus Game of Thrones Spin-Offs PS5 Restock Warface Free on Epic Store

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12.0.0 Update Adds Kazuya, Makes Lots Of Fighter Changes

The latest DLC fighter for Smash has arrived, alongside fighter balance adjustments for a series of characters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 12.0.0 update has arrived, adding the game's newest DLC character, Kazuya from Tekken, and introducing a series of fighter balance changes.

The fighter adjustments were outlined on Nintendo's website, and we've shared them below, as written by Nintendo.

Kazuya is the 81st playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A new stage, Mishima Dojo, is coming to Smash as well alongside the new character. "The dojo is closed off in all directions, but its walls and ceiling can be broken with strong attacks, turning the stage into dangerous terrain. With no floating platforms, the Mishima Dojo stage is more grounded than many other stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, requiring new strategies when battling on it," reads a line from its description.

39 new music tracks from the Tekken series are coming to the game as well in the DLC.

Kazuya, who was announced for Smash during Nintendo's E3 showcase, can be purchased for $6 USD. Alternatively, you can buy the latest Fighter Pass ($30 USD), which includes Min Min, Steve & Alex, Sephiroth, Pyra/Mythra, and one more character later on.

New Mii fighter costumes are coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate, too, including Dante from the Devil May Cry series and Dragonborn from The Elder Scrolls. Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia is also on the way, alongside Shantae. These new Mii fighter costumes will release on June 29 for 75 cents each.

Fighter Adjustments
FighterMoveChange
MarthDash AttackIncreased power in the high-damage window.
Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.
Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
MarthUp Tilt AttackIncreased power in the high-damage window.
Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.
Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
MarthDown Tilt AttackMade it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
Young LinkUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
OlimarSide Smash AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window.
Rosalina & LumaSide SpecialMade it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse.
Mii BrawlerNeutral Special 2Increased the attack range in the front.
Mii BrawlerSide Special 1Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
Mii BrawlerDown Special 1Increased power against shields.
Extended launch distance.
Mii SwordfighterSide Special 1Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
Mii SwordfighterUp Special 1Increased power of the last hit.
Extended launch distance of the last hit.
Mii SwordfighterDown Special 1Increased invincibility speed.
Increased speed for the counter detection.
Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits.
Mii SwordfighterDown Special 3Increased attack speed.
Mii GunnerNeutral Special 2Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks.
Mii GunnerUp Special 1Increased attack speed.
Mii GunnerUp Special 2Extended the invincibility time.
Mii GunnerDown Special 3Reduced vulnerability.
RyuNeutral SpecialMade it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken.
BayonettaFlurry Attack to KOAdjusted launch angle.
Extended launch distance.
BayonettaDown Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
BayonettaDown SpecialIncreased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile.
Banjo & KazooieUp Tilt AttackExtended launch distance.
Banjo & KazooieSide Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Banjo & KazooieBack Air AttackAdjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance.
Min MinUp Smash AttackDecreased attack speed.
Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.
Shortened launch distance.
Min MinUp SpecialDecreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.
Steve & AlexSide SpecialAdjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape.
PyraNeutral Attack 2Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
PyraSide Smash AttackReduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
MythraMoving Air DodgeShortened invincibility time.
MythraNeutral Attack 2Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
MythraSide Smash AttackReduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
MythraNeutral SpecialThe launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent's weight.

