Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12.0.0 Update Adds Kazuya, Makes Lots Of Fighter Changes
The latest DLC fighter for Smash has arrived, alongside fighter balance adjustments for a series of characters.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 12.0.0 update has arrived, adding the game's newest DLC character, Kazuya from Tekken, and introducing a series of fighter balance changes.
The fighter adjustments were outlined on Nintendo's website, and we've shared them below, as written by Nintendo.
Kazuya is the 81st playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A new stage, Mishima Dojo, is coming to Smash as well alongside the new character. "The dojo is closed off in all directions, but its walls and ceiling can be broken with strong attacks, turning the stage into dangerous terrain. With no floating platforms, the Mishima Dojo stage is more grounded than many other stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, requiring new strategies when battling on it," reads a line from its description.
39 new music tracks from the Tekken series are coming to the game as well in the DLC.
Kazuya, who was announced for Smash during Nintendo's E3 showcase, can be purchased for $6 USD. Alternatively, you can buy the latest Fighter Pass ($30 USD), which includes Min Min, Steve & Alex, Sephiroth, Pyra/Mythra, and one more character later on.
New Mii fighter costumes are coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate, too, including Dante from the Devil May Cry series and Dragonborn from The Elder Scrolls. Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia is also on the way, alongside Shantae. These new Mii fighter costumes will release on June 29 for 75 cents each.
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Marth
|Dash Attack
|Increased power in the high-damage window.
Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.
Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
|Marth
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased power in the high-damage window.
Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.
Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
|Marth
|Down Tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
|Young Link
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Olimar
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Side Special
|Made it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse.
|Mii Brawler
|Neutral Special 2
|Increased the attack range in the front.
|Mii Brawler
|Side Special 1
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Mii Brawler
|Down Special 1
|Increased power against shields.
Extended launch distance.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Side Special 1
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Up Special 1
|Increased power of the last hit.
Extended launch distance of the last hit.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Down Special 1
|Increased invincibility speed.
Increased speed for the counter detection.
Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Down Special 3
|Increased attack speed.
|Mii Gunner
|Neutral Special 2
|Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks.
|Mii Gunner
|Up Special 1
|Increased attack speed.
|Mii Gunner
|Up Special 2
|Extended the invincibility time.
|Mii Gunner
|Down Special 3
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Ryu
|Neutral Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken.
|Bayonetta
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Adjusted launch angle.
Extended launch distance.
|Bayonetta
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Bayonetta
|Down Special
|Increased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Up Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Back Air Attack
|Adjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance.
|Min Min
|Up Smash Attack
|Decreased attack speed.
Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.
Shortened launch distance.
|Min Min
|Up Special
|Decreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.
|Steve & Alex
|Side Special
|Adjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape.
|Pyra
|Neutral Attack 2
|Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
|Pyra
|Side Smash Attack
|Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
|Mythra
|Moving Air Dodge
|Shortened invincibility time.
|Mythra
|Neutral Attack 2
|Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
|Mythra
|Side Smash Attack
|Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
|Mythra
|Neutral Special
|The launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent's weight.
