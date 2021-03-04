Super Smash Bros. Pyra And Mythra Release Date Livestream: Watch Here Right Now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans can start their day off with something special, as game director Masahiro Sakurai is showcasing the new DLC fighters, Pyra and Mytha, as part of a livestream that is now underway.

The show is expected to run for about 35 minutes. Nintendo will announce the release date for the fighters in the broadcast, but there will not be any further DLC fighter announcements, Nintendo said.

Pyra and Mythra hail from the RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and unlike some other similar Smash characters, Mythra isn't an Echo Fighter for Pyra. Instead, you can swap between them at will as one character. We know this will make a difference to their Final Smash move--Pyra uses Burning Sword and Mythra uses Sacred Arrow--but it's a fair bet that there will be other differences as well.

Pyra and Mythra are part of the Fighters Pass Vol 2, or they can be purchased individually. The full Fighters Pass includes six characters and costs $30. Individual character packs have cost $6 apiece. The other characters in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 include Min Min, Minecraft Steve, and Sephiroth. Two more fighters have yet to be revealed.