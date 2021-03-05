Super Smash Bros. Patch Notes: Update 11.0 Buffs Several Fighters As Pyra/Mythra Arrive
Show me your moves, with less self-damaging power.
In the wake of the Pyra/Mythra combination character releasing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has released a new update that buffs several characters with reduced vulnerability and less damage with special attacks.
You can look at the full table of changes on the official Nintendo support page, but the majority of the changes allow fighters to not take as much damage with powerful attacks or reduce their vulnerability. Fighters changed include:
- Link
- Captain Falcon
- Jigglypuff
- Zelda
- Pichu
- Ganondorf
- Zero Suit Samus
- Wario
- Diddy Kong
- King Dedede
- R.O.B.
- Villager
- Little Mac
- Mii Brawler
- Mii Swordfighter
- Mii Gunner
- Palutena
- Shulk
- Isabelle
- Joker
- Hero
- Banjo & Kazooie
- Byleth
- Min Min
- Steve & Alex
- Sephiroth
Rex's spirit can now be enhanced as part of the update, as well. The hero from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, where Pyra and Mythra also originated, Rex uses personified weapons in battle, and he was already an existing spirit in Smash.
If you have several controllers connected to your Switch, you can disconnect them via other controllers when using the fighter-selection screen. Just press the A button over the player bracket for the controller you're not using, and it will disappear.
Super Nintendo World Power-Up Bands for Toad, Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi are also now usable as Amiibo figures in the game. Of course, this would require a trip to Japan, and you need a Universal Studios annual pass to get in right now.
The Pyra/Mythra fighter was added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on March 4, and it's a unique combination-character. You can swap between the two characters at will for more variety, keeping your opponents off-balance. Bravely Default 2 spirits have been added, as well. Nintendo's full patch notes are below.
Ver. 11.0.0 (Released March 4, 2021)
- Offline
- The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Lora
- Amalthus
- Jin
- Malos
- Pneuma
- You can now enhance Rex's spirit.
- When multiple controllers are connected, unused controllers can now be disconnected using other controllers in the fighter-selection screen in Smash.
- This can be done by pressing the A Button over the player bracket of the controller you want to disconnect.
- The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- General
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Pyra/Mythra Challenger Pack
- Arthur's Helm + Armor
- Felyne Hat
- Hunter's Helm + Mail
- Rathalos Helm + Mail
- The Toad Power-Up Band (amiibo) is now supported.
- If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap the Toad Power-Up Band, you can receive a reward. The Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi Power-Up Bands can be used as Figure Players.
- Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
