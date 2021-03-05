Super Smash Bros. Patch Notes: Update 11.0 Buffs Several Fighters As Pyra/Mythra Arrive

In the wake of the Pyra/Mythra combination character releasing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has released a new update that buffs several characters with reduced vulnerability and less damage with special attacks.

You can look at the full table of changes on the official Nintendo support page, but the majority of the changes allow fighters to not take as much damage with powerful attacks or reduce their vulnerability. Fighters changed include:

Link

Captain Falcon

Jigglypuff

Zelda

Pichu

Ganondorf

Zero Suit Samus

Wario

Diddy Kong

King Dedede

R.O.B.

Villager

Little Mac

Mii Brawler

Mii Swordfighter

Mii Gunner

Palutena

Shulk

Isabelle

Joker

Hero

Banjo & Kazooie

Byleth

Min Min

Steve & Alex

Sephiroth

Rex's spirit can now be enhanced as part of the update, as well. The hero from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, where Pyra and Mythra also originated, Rex uses personified weapons in battle, and he was already an existing spirit in Smash.

If you have several controllers connected to your Switch, you can disconnect them via other controllers when using the fighter-selection screen. Just press the A button over the player bracket for the controller you're not using, and it will disappear.

Super Nintendo World Power-Up Bands for Toad, Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi are also now usable as Amiibo figures in the game. Of course, this would require a trip to Japan, and you need a Universal Studios annual pass to get in right now.

The Pyra/Mythra fighter was added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on March 4, and it's a unique combination-character. You can swap between the two characters at will for more variety, keeping your opponents off-balance. Bravely Default 2 spirits have been added, as well. Nintendo's full patch notes are below.

Ver. 11.0.0 (Released March 4, 2021)