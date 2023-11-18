Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday Bundle Is Available Now

Nintendo's marquee Black Friday 2023 has arrived, and anyone in the market for a Nintendo Switch OLED shouldn't miss out on it. While supplies last, you can grab an official Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that comes with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $350. The bundle isn't live at every major retailer yet, but you can grab it at Best Buy right now. We wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out before Black Friday week ends.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle $350 ($418 value) The Super Smash Bros. Switch OLED comes with special-edition gray Joy-Con controllers emblazoned with a white Smash logo. Considering the Switch OLED retails for $350 by itself and rarely receives discounts, you're essentially getting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for free. One of the most popular Switch games, Smash Bros. Ultimate also rarely receives discounts. More often than not, it sells for its list price of $60. Keep in mind the bundle includes a voucher to redeem a digital version of the game on the Switch eShop. With an individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online thrown in, you'll have access to online multiplayer in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You'll also get a library of classic Super Nintendo, NES, and Game Boy games with your membership. See at Best Buy

Amazon (via Amazon Japan) has the Japanese version of this bundle that comes with an adorable decorative box, a carrying case, and a Smash Bros. drink coaster for $356. Since the Switch is region-free, you'll get the same experience as you would with a North American Switch.

The Super Smash Bros. Switch OLED bundle isn't the only holiday bundle you can pick up right now. You can also get the standard Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online for $299. Meanwhile, Walmart (blue) and Target (pink) have exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switch Lite bundles that come with the game for $200.

Outside of the console bundles, Nintendo's official Black Friday lineup includes deals on standout exclusives, too. There's also a Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle for $100 that comes with new red/blue controllers. If you're buying a Switch console, this Mario Party bundle is a great way to get extra controllers alongside a fun multiplayer title for your next game night.

We've included a list of the official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals below. Now's your chance to get some of the best Switch games for as low as $30. We included separate lists for both Amazon and Best Buy. At the time of writing, only Best Buy's offers were live, but Amazon's should be up soon.

Black Friday Switch game deals at Best Buy

Black Friday Switch game deals at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Black Friday controller deals

Hori Split Pad Pro - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Edition

There are also some stellar deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, including the pro-style 8BitDo Ultimate Controller with charging dock and Hori's Split Pad Pro and Split Pad Compact, the best Switch controllers for handheld play. And if you want a great controller for retro games on Switch Online, the 8BitDo SN30 Pro has an SNES-style form factor with all the inputs you need for modern games, too.