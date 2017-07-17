Super Smash Bros. Modders Are Making A Free-To-Play PC Fighting Game

You might have heard of developer Wavedash Games from its work on the Project M mod for Super Smash Bros. Brawl, which is designed to improve gameplay and make it more closely resemble Super Smash Bros. Melee. Wavedash has now announced its first full game, titled Icons: Combat Arena.

It's a free-to-play PC fighting game, and its gameplay is arcade-y and fast-paced. Because Icons is a commercial project and not a fan tribute, it contains no Smash Bros. assets or Nintendo branding. It's meant to be a completely new game.

Of course, that doesn't mean that the game isn't similar at all to Smash Bros. On the contrary, Icons wears its inspiration on its sleeve. From the announcement trailer, its gameplay seems to share a lot in common with Nintendo's series. For example, Icons features classic Smash Bros. moves like the edge hang, wavedash, and others. You can see the similarities for yourself in the trailer above.

The initial public reaction to the game appears to be somewhat negative; the trailer currently has more dislikes than likes, and the highest-rated comments are complaints about the game's movesets and art style. The studio has tweeted that it is taking the public's feedback in order to better polish the game.

Icons doesn't have a release date yet, but it will have a public beta on Steam this fall. You can sign up for the beta right now at its website.